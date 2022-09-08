Paddington Bear's sweet tribute following Queen's death moves people to tears The Queen invited the animated bear for tea at Windsor Castle earlier this year

Tributes have been flooding in for the Queen, who it has been confirmed has died at the age of 96, with a particularly sweet message from her friend Paddington bear among them.

A tweet shared from the beloved children's character's official Twitter account read: "Thank you Ma'am, for everything." The post quickly gained hundreds of thousands of likes from fans, who took to the replies to express their condolences for the late monarch and fond memories of their surprise sketch to mark the Jubilee earlier this year.

WATCH: Paddington Bear and the Queen share a cup of tea before the Jubilee concert

As one said: "The recent video at the Platinum Jubilee with The Queen and Paddington was one of the loveliest things I've seen for sometime ... brought a tear to your eye. True humility."

"Thank you Paddington, she had a very soft spot for you and always enjoyed a sandwich," another wrote and a third added: "This got me."

The Queen invited the animated bear for tea at Windsor Castle to mark the Jubilee

The monarch delighted audiences around the world when she invited the animated bear for tea at Windsor Castle for a top secret sketch that opened the BBC's Party at the Palace in honour of the Platinum Jubilee back in June.

In a hilarious skit, Her Majesty revealed she kept a marmalade sandwich in her handbag before she and Paddington tapped out the rhythm to We Will Rock You by Queen to kick off the celebrations.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II was confirmed at 6.30pm BST on Thursday 8 September 2022, in a statement from the Palace that read: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

