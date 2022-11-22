Holly Willoughby's home is transformed into a winter wonderland - see photo The ITV star lives in London

Holly Willoughby is taking a few days off as This Morning's shows are cancelled due to ITV's World Cup coverage, and she's taken advantage of the respite with a big night out. The presenter's pre-event post not only revealed her gorgeous look for the evening, but also her jaw-dropping front door at her London home.

"Out tonight with @varietygb celebrating @bbc 100th birthday #hwstyle dress by @victoriabeckham. Thank you @earlyhoursltd for kick starting our Christmas," Holly captioned the image.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's cameo on Midsomer Murders

Christine Lampard, Emma Bunton and Abbey Clancy were among Holly's followers who rushed to the comments section to share their love for Holly's look and stunning surroundings.

Holly's double front door with large gold handles and stained glass panels is utterly mesmerising. The doorstep also features monochrome tiles and the number of her house displayed on the floor.

Holly's door has been transformed for Christmas

Holly's beautiful entranceway has been given an upgrade for the festive season, and it looks incredible.

Either side of the door Holly has silver-tinged garlands with faux foliage, baubles, pine cones and glowing lights. Each of the black doors also has its own wreath made with co-ordinating baubles.

Early Hours Ltd are the team behind the impressive display, and we've seen them overhaul many celebrity homes for Christmas over the years.

The design duo have created winter wonderlands for the likes of Rochelle Humes, Amanda Holden, Abbey Clancy, Kimberley Walsh, Tom Fletcher and Millie Mackintosh.

The star has a beautifully decorated home

Royals are already in the Christmas spirit with King Charles III's massive tree being craned into the grounds of Sandringham House last week.

"The team have been prepping and positioning the large Christmas tree in the courtyard today ahead of @luminateuk launching this weekend," read the caption.

The following snap showed a workman at the top of the crane ready to put on the lights adding to the festivities.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.