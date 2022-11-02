Holly Willoughby's unique Christmas tree is what dreams are made of The This Morning star shared a throwback snap

Since Holly Willoughby launched her Wylde Moon brand we've been treated to more insights into her private home life, and her latest installment included a throwback revealing her childhood home.

The This Morning presenter shared a childhood photo from 1985, where the star was pictured alongside her sister Kelly, and they were both unwrapping a present. In the background, a white Christmas tree with pretty pink tinged lights could be seen. It appeared to have been dressed with tinsel and baubles and the underneath was filled with beautifully wrapped presents.

The room featured a red carpet and light walls, and an arched doorway led onto the dining room space, presumably where Christmas dinner would have been served.

We wonder if Holly will be putting up her own family's Christmas decorations early this year as she's already got on board with Mariah Carey's announcement that Christmas is here now Halloween is over.

The star shared a throwback photo

Other Christmas-mad celebrities include the likes of Frankie Bridge, Emma Willis, Amanda Holden and Michelle Keegan. Loose Women star Frankie vowed to put her decs up in the next few weeks as she gets prepped for the festive season.

Even without sparkling Christmas decorations, Holly's home is rather impressive with a large garden, pristine kitchen and beautiful lounge.

The mum-of-three had plans for a first-floor extension approved earlier this year, after previous requests to add a first-floor side and front extension and build a side dormer roof extension were denied when her neighbours reportedly expressed concerns about the prospect of building noise.

The ongoing extension works will no doubt increase the value of Holly's incredible abode which already comes in at around £3million.

Holly has a stunning dining space at her London home

Since the pandemic, the star has been enjoying spending more time at home. During a chat on This Morning, Holly said: "There's no reason why you have to go across town for a meeting. You can do those things on Zoom within your house and then you’re there when the kids get back from school. That type of thing, that real home time."

