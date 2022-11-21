Holly Willoughby beguiles in silhouette-enhancing black dress - and wow

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

This Morning host Holly Willoughby beguiled on Monday night in a simple, yet stunning asymmetrical ballgown to attend the 70th Variety Club Showbusiness Awards held at the affluent Hilton Hotel, Park Lane.

The ITV presenter looked unreal in a 'One Shoulder Knitted Gown' from Victoria Beckham's evening capsule collection. Holly's dress combined stretch and structure for a flattering fit in a timeless black hue, hugging her svelte figure before flaring out to an elegant pool for a dramatic, feminine silhouette.

Holly styled her icy blonde hair in elegant waves, adding a rosy blush, honey-hued bronzer and soft nude lip to define her delicate features.

"Out tonight with @varietygb celebrating @bbc 100th birthday," Holly penned on Instagram, where she was met with a flurry of compliments from doting fans who were enchanted by her mesmerising red carpet attire.

Holly dazzled fans on Instagram in her slinky LBD

"Wow! The door, the dress, the hair, it’s all amazing!!" wrote one fan, as another penned: "Gorgeous as usual".

"You look magnificent Holly," added a third fan, while a fourth commented: "You look absolutely stunning." Holly's £1,100 designer LBD is certainly an investment piece, but sure to serve a timeless purpose in any capsule wardrobe.

The TV star was in attendance at the glamorous event alongside a star-studded guest list, including the likes of Strictly's Claudia Winkleman, Simon Cowell and Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden.

The Variety Club Showbusiness Awards will donate its proceeds to Variety, the Children’s Charity which is one of the most trusted children's charities in the world.

Holly shined on the red carpet at the poignant event

Over the past 70 years, the organisation has given close to £1.6 billion in grants globally to help children who are disabled or disadvantaged, with hundreds of millions of pounds going to the 1.3 million disabled and 4 million disadvantaged children in the UK.

The organisation is also responsible for setting up their famous Sunshine Coaches which are specially adapted minibuses catering to SEND schools and other non-profit organisations working with disabled and disadvantaged children.

