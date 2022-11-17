Holly Willoughby's beautiful bedding revealed - and it's still in stock

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby wows with her impeccable fashion sense on the daily, appearing next to her TV husband Phillip Schofield on This Morning. It turns out her exquisite taste continues into her £3million family home as the star revealed her beautiful bedding on Wednesday.

Holly shared a snap on her Instagram Stories showing her posing on a stunning bed dressed with elegant floral covers. The duvet set forms part of Holly's Dunelm collection which she has designed herself, and she added a link to the set on the post.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby shares rare home video

This particular set with "trailing foliage" in a vintage style is perfect for creating a "timeless look within your room".

Holly showed off her bedding online

The star also shared the same image on her Instagram feed, writing: " I have loved working on my latest Carmella bedding collection with @dunelmuk. Nature has always inspired and influenced my creativity which, of course, is reflected in this beautiful collection… #ad #bedding #bedroominspo."

Shop Holly's bedding:

Holly Willoughby cotton duvet cover and pillowcase set, from £40, Dunelm

It may be the case that the brand photoshoot took place on set, it sounds like this is the bedspread of choice for Holly's own private quarters.

Presenter Holly lives in an idyllic house in southwest London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children Belle, Harry and Chester.

Holly's fans have been given glimpses into their vast family home via Instagram – and it is utterly stunning with luxurious furnishings and modern décor throughout.

Holly has a stunning property

The mum-of-three has a huge family kitchen with a massive marble island that's great for cooking up a storm, there's a stylish living room with chic flooring and grey sofa and the property also features a surprisingly large garden for the UK capital.

It has been widely reported that there are approved plans in place for the family to extend and renovate their home, so it's set to get even better!

