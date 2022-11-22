Meghan Markle's sentimental home feature that inspired her podcast revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a beautiful family mansion in Montecito along with their two children Archie and Lilibet, and inside the walls there's an extra special artwork which inspired the Duchess' latest Archetypes podcast episode.

In the opening statement of Tuesday's podcast instalment, Meghan said: "There's a piece of art in my sitting room, it's not fancy, it's kind of this rectangle shape, almost plaque like and it just says a few words very simply across it, 'Human kind, be both'.

"My dear friend Genevieve gave me it to me a couple of years ago and when I walk past it, it just makes me smile. Of course, because I love her and our friendship and it reminds me of her, we've been super close since we were 17, but also because it's true. Human kind, be both. It got me thinking about other types of word play that resonate."

The rest of the podcast went on to delve deeper into the meanings of words and how they can have negative connotations for the representation of women, a subject close to Meghan's heart.

Meghan is a fan of art around the home

The mum-of-two is a big fan of art, and she has other meaningful pieces dotted around the family home. Above their fireplace in their home office there is a black-and-white print which features an illustration of a bear hugging a sign that reads 'California' and has the words 'I Love You California' printed underneath. Clearly an indication of the couple loving their US base.

The Sussexes also have a trio of nest artworks on the wall. The prints in question are the work of Barloga Studios, a California-based company that curates one-off pieces including Meghan and Harry's. The couple opted for a trio from the 'Nest Studies' series as seen on site. This could be a nod to their love of nature or perhaps a hint at their home being the perfect nest for their kids.

The couple's home office has a large bear artwork above the fireplace

Meghan has long had a passion for interior design and curating picture-perfect home set-ups, and during her time on the TV show Suits, when she resided in Canada, the actress often shared glimpses into her Instagram-worthy abode with rainbow books and beautiful candles on display.

