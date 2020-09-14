Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's vintage wall art revealed – and how to get the look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have only been living together in California for a matter of months, but they made their feelings for their new home clear in a striking piece of wall art on display in their living room.

Meghan revealed a peek at a piece of art they have hung above their fireplace when she participated in a talk with Smart Works clients on the initiative's first anniversary at the weekend, and eagle-eyed royal fans have managed to track it down.

WATCH: Meghan Markle joins call to mark SmartWorks anniversary

The black-and-white print features an illustration of a bear hugging a sign that reads 'California' and has the words 'I Love You California' printed underneath. It is from Etsy seller Nicholas and Riley, and certainly shows how happy Prince Harry and Meghan are in their new base in the US.

Unfortunately, the royal couple's exact print is currently unavailable to order, but there are several other striking prints and framed vintage flags to choose from. However, they don't come cheap; prices start at £325 and rise to as much as £4,233 for an antique 45-star swallowtail flag.

Prince Harry and Meghan have this framed print on display in their home

Want to replicate Harry and Meghan's wall art? This 'I Love California' vinyl sticker could be stuck onto anything from a piece of card to your favourite coffee cup, and features the same bear image as the Sussexes' poster.

I Love California vinyl sticker, £3.30, Etsy

You can also bag a canvas print of the California bear on Amazon for just £14.99, which features the same graphic without the 'I Love You California' text underneath.

YY-One I Love You California canvas, £14.99, Amazon

Prince Harry and Meghan moved into their new £11.2million Montecito home with their son Archie in July. They have wasted no time in making the property feel like home, and previously video calls the couple shared from their new living area showed they are already thinking about decorating, with paint swatches visible on the wall behind where they sat.

