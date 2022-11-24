Mike Tindall reveals the truth about sleepovers at Buckingham Palace The rugby star had some surprising comments

Mike Tindall, 44, has spent a lot of time with the royal family over the years, considering his wife is the late Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Zara, and he's now commented on the surprising reality of Buckingham Palace behind the scenes.

Mike revealed what the breakfast dress code at the royal residence is like and the surprisingly limited living quarters inside its walls.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mike Tindall speaks about Prince Harry and Zara to I'm a Celeb campmates

Fellow contestant Owen Warner asked Mike if he has been to Buckingham Palace much, and the star quickly quipped: "More than most."

"What's it like there?" Owen probed which led Mike to reveal: "A lot of it's all the state rooms and there's only a little bit of living. Yeah [I've stayed there]."

READ: Mike Tindall misses poignant family anniversary for son Lucas

Mike has spent a lot of time with the royal family

"In the morning could you go down in your joggers and t-shirt, or did you have to get dressed up again?" Owen quizzed. To that Mike simply replied: "No, jeans and a tee."

MORE: Everything Zara and Mike Tindall have said about baby number four – details

"I thought you had to be suited and booted!" a surprised Owen said. The actor checked if Mike minded talking about the royals, and the father-of-three remarked: "No, I don't mind."

During the same episode, Mike revealed that he wasn't actually nervous meeting his then girlfriend Zara's family because he was already very familiar with Princes William and Harry, and he had met both the Queen and Princess Anne due to his rugby career.

Buckingham Palace has a secret door you can spot when visiting

King Charles' London home of Buckingham Palace, where Mike Tindall has stayed overnight before, is clearly full of surprises and it even has a secret swimming pool and cinema on site.

There's even a hidden door inside one of the grand state rooms so the monarch can access his private state apartments with ease.

Disguised as a mirror and cabinet and typically concealed from view, it is where the late Queen used to make her entrance ahead of audiences and small gatherings.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.