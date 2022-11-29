We searched eBay for the best vintage Christmas décor and wait til you see what we’ve found

Carla Challis
Add a fun festive vibe to your holiday decorations with eBay’s best vintage Christmas decorations, from wreaths to nutcrackers, tree decorations and more.
Nothing signals the festive season like a good Christmas decoration, and at this time of year we like to embrace the kitsch with a fun, frivolous vintage Christmas decoration.
eBay is a treasure trove of retro holiday decorations and one-off pieces, some emulating the trends of decades gone and others actually from the era.
We’ve done the hard searching for you and found our favourite vintage-inspired festive pieces, from Christmas gonks to wreaths to nutcrackers to fun trinkets and more…
2pc Vintage Nutcrackers, from £19.99, eBay
Every home needs a nutcracker, and the vintage inspired designs have become a staple in households. We love this pair for placing around the home.
Nutcracker Baubles, £2.95, eBay
Or add some to your Christmas tree for a festive flair.
Personalised Santa Sack, from £12.95, eBay
We’re obsessed with the vintage Father Christmas on this Christmas sack, available in small and large.
Santa’s Workshop Metal Sign, from £5.99, eBay
This metal sign will delight your kids and add that retro vibe to your decs.
Large LED Christmas Wreath with Lights, £14.99, eBay
Cute and kitsch is the word for this festive wreath; embrace the red and gold!
Christmas Tree Pampas Grass, £21, eBay
Throwback to the 70s with some pampas grass in red and green. Retro and oh-so-cool.
Spode Christmas Tree Peppermint Mug, £8.85, eBay
Spode are the masters of retro Christmas crockery, and what better way to welcome your festive guests than with a hot chocolate in one of these?
Christmas LED Snowglobe Lantern, £21.99, eBay
This adorable vintage-inspired snowglobe is lights up and just the right side of kitsch.
