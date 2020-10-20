10 best Christmas decorations you can buy on eBay – from tree ornaments to garlands

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Christmas 2020 cannot come soon enough. Seriously, we all need something to look forward to after the year we’ve had. And I don’t know about you, but in our house we’re certainly going to make an extra effort with the decorations this year.

Is it too much to put up the Xmas decorations after we take the Halloween ones down? (Asking for a friend. And by a friend I mean my seven-year-old son!)

If you’re looking for original and cute Christmas decorations to make your home extra festive this year, then give eBay a look, there are lots of nice personalised tree decorations and garlands and you can get a lot for your money

Scroll on for our top picks, and happy decorating!

This cute tree ornament is one for the history books – makes a cute present tag too!

Wooden year of the lockdown tree ornament, £3.99, eBay

If the kids won’t leave the Christmas tree alone then why not get them their own to play with?

Kids DIY felt Christmas tree, £7.99, eBay

Stacey Solomon would surely love these pastel pink themed festive wreaths – available in 24cm and 34cm.

Pink cone door wreaths, From £10.99, eBay

If you have a staircase or fireplace, you need a garland! This 9ft version comes in a variety of colours and with or without fairy lights.

Christmas garland, £12.99, eBay

Or if you want something a little more plain, here’s a traditional pine green and fairy lights version – also 9ft long.

Christmas garland with fairy lights, £9.59, eBay,

If you’re looking to make Christmas lunch a bit more snazzy, this hanging ceiling decoration -available in champagne or rose gold – does the job.

Seven-piece set hollow paper star hanging decoration, £3.40 each, eBay

These reindeer heads have a homemade retro feel. Cute!

Christmas reindeer head wall sculpture, £24.99, eBay

Swedish gnomes will look perfect on the Xmas tree – buy four or more to get them for £1.51 each.

Swedish gnome Christmas tree ornaments, from £1.89, eBay

You definitely need one of these if you have a cat – add your pet’s name and choose between four different designs.

Personalised cat tree ornament, £3.49, eBay

And of course, dog mums are not forgotten – add your pooch’s name to this cute laser cut paw print tree ornament.

Personalised wooden dog paw tree decoration, £3.50, eBay

WATCH: Check out Amanda Holden's impressive Christmas display at her Cotswolds home

