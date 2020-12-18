Surprise! eBay drops last-minute deal on Apple Watches and AirPods – but it's only for today

Karen Silas
EBay has dropped a last-minute Christmas deal on Apple Watches & Airpods – but it's just for one day, 18 December. Don't wait for Boxing Day discounts or January sales to get the best Apple deals
While we’re still in the midst of last-minute Christmas shopping (and looking for the best last-minute Christmas deals), those Boxing Day sales and January sales are just around the corner. But eBay are giving us all a head start on discounts with a surprise Festive Friday sale today, 18 December: an additional 10% off already discounted Apple Watch Series 3 AND Apple AirPods.
But act fast – the last-minute deal is live NOW and available ONLY until 10pm tonight!
And how do you get the last-minute Christmas deal discount? Use the coupon PERCENTOFF to get an additional 10% off. The discount code can be used for not only the last-minute one-day deals on Apple products featured here, but also across several selected big brands and small businesses on eBay through 22 December.
Think of it as a pre- Boxing Day sale – and take advantage of these great Festive Friday eBay deals right now...
Shop eBay’s last-minute Christmas deals on Apple
Apple AirPods, was £139 DEAL PRICE £119 with discount code, eBay
Discounts on Apple products are rare! For the ultimate wireless headphone experience take advantage of this last-minute deal on new Apple Air Pods. Features include a wireless charging case and voice-activated Siri access.
Apple Watch Series 3, was £164.99, DEAL PRICE £116.99 with discount code, eBay
Snap up a seller refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 in this last-minute eBay deal. Features of this third-generation Apple Watch, which is available in black, grey and gold, include: 50m water resistance, Apple S3 chip, iON X Glass and up to 18 hours battery life.
