Surprise! eBay drops last-minute deal on Apple Watches and AirPods – but it's only for today

eBay's one-day Apple Christmas deals mean you don't have to wait for the Boxing Day sales

Karen Silas

While we’re still in the midst of last-minute Christmas shopping (and looking for the best last-minute Christmas deals), those Boxing Day sales and January sales are just around the corner. But eBay are giving us all a head start on discounts with a surprise Festive Friday sale today, 18 December: an additional 10% off already discounted Apple Watch Series 3 AND Apple AirPods.

But act fast – the last-minute deal is live NOW and available ONLY until 10pm tonight!

And how do you get the last-minute Christmas deal discount? Use the coupon PERCENTOFF to get an additional 10% off. The discount code can be used for not only the last-minute one-day deals on Apple products featured here, but also across several selected big brands and small businesses on eBay through 22 December.

Think of it as a pre- Boxing Day sale – and take advantage of these great Festive Friday eBay deals right now...

Shop eBay’s last-minute Christmas deals on Apple

Apple AirPods, was £139 DEAL PRICE £119 with discount code, eBay

Discounts on Apple products are rare! For the ultimate wireless headphone experience take advantage of this last-minute deal on new Apple Air Pods. Features include a wireless charging case and voice-activated Siri access.

Apple Watch Series 3, was £164.99, DEAL PRICE £116.99 with discount code, eBay

Snap up a seller refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 in this last-minute eBay deal. Features of this third-generation Apple Watch, which is available in black, grey and gold, include:  50m water resistance,  Apple S3 chip,  iON X Glass and up to 18 hours battery life.

