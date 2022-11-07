Christmas door bows are trending this year - 5 of our favourites 

If you're getting ready for the holidays, you'll be thinking about how you want to decorate your home - especially the outside. Whether you opt for a garland around your door, or a colourful wreath, twinkly lights or a simple 'Hello Santa!' door mat, it's all about first impressions for your family, friends and your neighbours.

For the past few years we've noticed door bows have become a huge trend at Christmas. It's simple but effective - and you can either buy some jumbo ribbon and attempt do do it yourself, or you can buy an already-made one, complete with fairy lights in some cases.

Shop our favourite Christmas door bows

Red door bow with diamante detail, £15.99, Amazon

Silver and white luxury door bow, £11.99, The Range

Organza door bow, £22.99, Very

Large lightup bow door decoration, £25, M&S

Battery powered door decoration, £13.99, Amazon

