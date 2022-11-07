Christmas door bows are trending this year - 5 of our favourites 

Leanne Bayley
Giant door bows for your front door at Christmas - lots of ideas for your 2022 decorations. Shop red, white or one covered in fairy lights. Browse the likes of Amazon, The Range, M&S & more...
If you're getting ready for the holidays, you'll be thinking about how you want to decorate your home - especially the outside. Whether you opt for a garland around your door, or a colourful wreath, twinkly lights or a simple 'Hello Santa!' door mat, it's all about first impressions for your family, friends and your neighbours.
RELATED: 21 best Christmas lights that will make your friends and neighbours jealous
For the past few years we've noticed door bows have become a huge trend at Christmas. It's simple but effective - and you can either buy some jumbo ribbon and attempt do do it yourself, or you can buy an already-made one, complete with fairy lights in some cases.
Shop our favourite Christmas door bows
Red door bow with diamante detail, £15.99, Amazon
Silver and white luxury door bow, £11.99, The Range
Organza door bow, £22.99, Very
Large lightup bow door decoration, £25, M&S
Battery powered door decoration, £13.99, Amazon
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.