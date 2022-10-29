12 best Christmas table setting ideas for a chic display

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Christmas is coming, and we all know that the best part of the big day is sitting around the table with loved ones and tucking into a Christmas dinner. So as you begin to think about how you're going to decorate your home for the festive period, be sure not to forget to plan how you want your Christmas table to look.

RELATED: 30+ best gift ideas for women this Christmas: Gorgeous gifts she'll love

This year, we're all about creating a super stylish, Instagrammable table display. From chic place card holders to showstopping centerpieces, we've rounded up the best table setting pieces to shop now to create the most beautiful arrangement this Christmas that the whole family will love.

Best Christmas table decorations

Set of 6 bauble place card holders, £25, The White Company

The White Company is a go-to for chic homeware pieces, and we're loving these bauble place card holders for your Christmas seating arrangements.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Round beaded placemat, £10, John Lewis

Add a touch of sparkle to your festive table setting with these beaded placemats.

MORE: The White Company Christmas gifts we love for 2022: Pyjamas, cashmere socks, candles & more

Christmas frosted tumbler, £5, Marks & Spencer

These frosted tumblers will make such a lovely addition to your Christmas table setting.

2-pack Christmas napkins, £8.99, H&M

H&M's home section needs to be on your radar for your Christmas decorations. These reusable napkins come in red, black and green, and we love how they're super festive while still being stylish.

Christmas scatter stars, £15, The White Company

Scatter these sparkly stars across the table or around your home for a festive decoration that's still super chic.

READ: Christmas tree decorations - but make it fashion

Monogram initial Christmas glass, £16, Anthropologie

Pick up a festive monogram glass with each family members initial on it to add a personalised touch to your Christmas setup.

Light-up gingerbread chalet, £98, Harrods

This light-up gingerbread house will make the perfect table centerpiece!

MORE: 21 Christmas crackers for a dreamy table setting this holiday season

Christmas holly tree table runner, £22, Marks & Spencer

A table runner will instantly elevate any table setting, and our favourite is this holly tree style from M&S.

Marbled Acacia cheeseboard, £54, Anthropologie

This marbled cheeseboard will look so chic on your Christmas table, and it can be used all year round.

Ginger Ray wooden place card holder, £10, Selfridges

This wooden house place card holder looks so festive, and the neutral colours mean it will complement any table decor.

Three-tier cake stand, £155, Harrods

Wow the crowds with this three-tier cake stand from Harrods.

MORE: 11 Christmas cushions for a cosy and festive home this holiday season

Christmas tree serving dish, £22.99, Zara

How pretty is this Christmas tree serving dish from Zara?

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.