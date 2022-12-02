King Charles' bittersweet Christmas makeover at royal homes – best photos The monarch's residences have been transformed

Ahead of King Charles III spending Christmas at Sandringham House, the monarch has marked a bittersweet moment in the calendar, as Christmas decorations go up at his royal homes for the first time without the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The monarch's home transformations were shared on the official Royal Family Twitter account, in a post that read: "It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas! At Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the decorations are up and ready for visitors to enjoy. Visit @RCT to find out more about how you can visit."

WATCH: King Charles' magical Christmas tree unveiled

Fans adored the look into His Majesty's residences, and they admired his beautiful decorations. "Wow, what a beauty, that is exactly what I was waiting for," wrote one, and: "Magnificent," another simply penned.

Charles has a massive tree at Windsor Castle

One of the stunning photographs showed the massive tree inside St George's Hall at Windsor Castle. The huge festive creation is covered in staggering 3,000 twinkling lights and there are also plenty of beautiful baubles in purples and blues. The top of the tree has an angel, adding to the beautiful display. This particular festive display will be up until 2 January 2023 for members of the public to view.

The halls have been decorated

The accompanying photographs showed a grand staircase being carefully dressed by members of staff and a banquet table being set up in one of the great dining rooms. The final image was the close up of another tree being tended to by a member of staff, this time the beautiful tree had an array of iridescent baubles and decorations, giving it a truly magical feel.

The regal homes look stunning at Christmas time

It has been confirmed that the monarch will reside at Sandringham this Christmas alongside his wife Queen Consort Camilla but it has not yet been revealed if His Majesty will invite the likes of Prince William, Princess Kate and Co too.

This is the first Christmas without the late Queen

The royal family traditionally attend church at St Mary's Magdalene on the grounds of Sandringham on Christmas morning.

