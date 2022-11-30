Prince William's godmother steps down from royal duties after 'unacceptable' comments The late monarch was very close to Lady Susan Hussey

On Wednesday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the late Queen Elizabeth II's lady-in-waiting and Prince William's godmother Lady Susan Hussey has stepped down from her role amid allegations of offensive comments.

The incident is believed to have taken place at the Queen Consort Camilla's reception held on Tuesday.

A palace spokesperson has said: "We take this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full details. In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made. We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes.

"In the meantime, the individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect. All members of the Household are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times."

The comments were believed to be directed at Ngozi Fulani, chief executive of Sistah Space, who was invited to the reception on the topic of violence against women.

Ngozi recalled the conversation on Twitter, describing it as a "violation" and said the experience will never leave her.

Ngozi said the household member challenged her when she said her charity was based in Hackney, saying: “No, what part of Africa are YOU from?”

King Charles' wife hosted the likes of Queen Rania of Jordan, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, and the Countess of Wessex for the event, and a whole host of celebrity faces were there too including Mel B from the Spice Girls, Lorraine Kelly and Zara McDermott.

The specially chosen women all came together Palace to raise awareness of violence against women and girls as part of the UN 16 days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.

