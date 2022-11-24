King Charles' 3,000-light Christmas tree has been completely reimagined The monarch's home has been decked out

King Charles III's Christmas preparations are in full swing. It has just been announced that the monarch will follow in his late mother Queen Elizabeth II's tradition and attend Sandringham in Norfolk for the festive season and the grand Christmas tree in his Windsor Castle residence has just gone up.

The Royal Collection Trust shared an amazing video on Thursday, showing the Christmas tree in Great Windsor Park before cutting to it fully decked out in St George's Hall.

The impressive festive creation is covered in 3,000 twinkling lights and plenty of beautiful baubles in purples and blues, and the team have carefully placed an angel at the top of the tree.

The caption on the video read: "3,000 lights, hundreds of iridescent jewel-shaped ornaments, and purple velvet and satin ribbons decorate the Christmas tree in St George’s Hall this year. On display until 2 January 2023. Find out more in our bio link."

Last year's tree had more traditional colours

"Very pretty Christmas tree," penned one fan, and: "Beautiful," added another follower in the comments section. We agree, it's totally stunning.

It appears to be just as tall as last year's tree which stood at a whopping 20 feet, which is around the same height as the average two-storey home in the UK! It's a good job the royal home has very high ceilings. The 2021 tree was decorated with reds and golds, making this year's a much more modern take on Christmas.

A few weeks ago, Charles' stunning Sandringham home got a massive tree craned into the grounds ready for the magical season.

Trees come from the Great Windsor Park

"The team have been prepping and positioning the large Christmas tree in the courtyard today ahead of @luminateuk launching this weekend," the caption read.

Decorations are not yet up in the Palace of Holyroodhouse but they are set to be added on 1 December for visitors to view.

Many royal residences open to the public to host Christmas events for families and children over the festive period.

