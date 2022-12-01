King Charles' strict security rule at royal homes he doesn't need to follow The royal residences have particular protocols

When King Charles III took over the monarchy from his late mother Queen Elizabeth II, he inherited her residences such as Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, and the many protocols that come with them.

The rules and regulations around royalty must remain stringent, but there's one major rule that His Majesty won't need to worry about at all.

For all of the staff within each royal home, their mobile phones must be switched off, unless they are in a desk job that requires them to use one. However, it has been reported that the King doesn't even have a phone so it won't be an issue for him!

A major hint at Charles' dislike for mobiles was when his security officer instructed members of the public to put their phones away before greeting the monarch. Perhaps His Majesty prefers living in the present.

The monarch doesn't have his own phone

Things used to be stricter for royal staff two decades ago, and former royal patisserie chef Fiona Burton revealed all in an interview with Slingo. Can you believe that mobile phones were once completely banned?

When speaking about strict protocols and procedures 22 years ago, Fiona said: "The protocols were pretty strict. Every time we left, we had to go through security checks. At the time mobile phones were only just coming out, so we weren't allowed phones or cameras in the castle.

Royal residences have tight regulations

"It was also quite strict between the teams, so you had catering, maids and butlers. We weren't allowed to meet up, so everything was pretty strict. It was just to keep the teams separate. We all had different levels of security. Your main aim there was to serve the royals, it wasn’t to entertain and have parties."

The royals maintain that photographs are prohibited within the residences, so if you buy a ticket to visit, be prepared to keep your phone tucked away in your pocket.

