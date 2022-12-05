How England team are keeping their homes secure after Raheem Sterling's shock burglary The team are on high alert

England's latest World Cup victory against Senegal was tinged with sadness for teammate Raheem Sterling as he was forced to fly home to the UK from Qatar due to a dramatic armed burglary at his family home.

After Raheem's house was broken into by armed thieves when his wife and children were home, the whole squad has been advised to up the security at their own private mansions.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See Harry Kane's celebrations over World Cup win

The footballers could employ a whole array of tactics to keep their homes safe while they are away. Alarms are used when the stars aren't home to alert neighbours or even the police when sensors go off inside the walls.

EXPERT ADVICE: 5 reasons your home is more vulnerable to burglars

Surveillance in the form of security cameras is also a popular option and then this footage can also be used by the authorities should there be a break-in.

More drastically, many high-profile stars choose to employ security teams to keep an eye on their mansions, either patrolling the area or keeping watch on cameras from afar.

Raheem's wife was at home when the burglary took place

Having friends and family stay at the property to house sit while they are away is also another possibility in order to protect their homes.

FACT: Why Harry Kane wears a bandage on his left hand for every World Cup game

The Telegraph has even reported that players have allegedly become so concerned that they have installed high-security panic rooms inside their houses should they be at home when a break-in occurs.

The whole squad will be taking precautions

Panic rooms are commonplace in many royal residences and it is believed King Charles III has one in each of his homes in order to keep himself safe should there be a threat to his life.

REVEALED: Celebrities who have had their homes broken into - and what was taken

Lots of other celebrities have unfortunately been the target of burglaries due to their high-profile status. Victims like Molly-Mae Hague now share less of their homes online to try and keep their location secret and keep their expensive belongings out of the limelight.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.