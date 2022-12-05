Sofia Vergara poses in idyllic beachfront home in a tropical bikini - watch The Modern Family actress has high expectations for her vacation accommodation!

America's Got Talent judge Sofia Vergara left us dreaming about vacation on Sunday as she shared a clip from a recent idyllic retreat with her husband Joe Manganiello.

The Columbian-American actress left her 27.3 million Instagram followers confused, however, as her holiday throwback video showed the star cleaning a lantern on the awning of a luxurious beachside home. Sofia's husband Joe could be heard in the background of the clip, quizzing his wife on her peculiar vacation antics…

WATCH: Sofia Vergara cleans her idyllic holiday home in a tropical bikini

"We're on vacation…" said Joe, to which Sofia replied: "Yeah, but we don't have maids!"

"Yes, we do?" replied Joe as his wife quipped: "Yeah but they don't [expletive] do anything."

The actress was caught in the act cleaning the lanterns in her holiday home

The hilarious exchange between the couple continued with Joe asking: "Why are you up on top of a stool polishing the brass on this lantern? I mean, it's vacation."

"It's not a vacation when you like beautiful things," Sofia responded, and her fans can totally relate.

Taking to the comments of her post, one fan wrote: "Imagine sitting there looking at the beautiful beach but you can't enjoy it because the lamp has some cobwebs and it's on your field of vision… classic Latina behavior."

"Latina power! No matter how much money a Latina/Latino has it's in our blood to clean, we love it it’s therapy," agreed another.

The couple spent Thanksgiving in Universal Studios

Sofia Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello are not short of beautiful homes – they own a holiday home known as Casa Chipi Chipi as well as an immaculate Californian mansion.

Plus, they recently expanded their property portfolio by purchasing another mansion in Beverly Hills in June 2020, which reportedly cost $26 million.

Sofia and Joe's new home boasts an outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts and gym with 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

While the couple's current home is slightly smaller overall, it still boasts seven bedrooms, eleven bathrooms, a home theatre and a swimming pool, and was worth a whopping $10 million, according to Variety. No wonder Sofia has high expectations for her holiday accommodation!

