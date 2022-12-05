Earl Charles Spencer combats 'winter gloom' with new additions at Princess Diana's former home The earl shared a photo from Althorp House

Earl Charles Spencer shared a haunting photograph from his sister Princess Diana's burial site last week, and this week he's decided to combat the "winter gloom" at his home Althorp House with some beautiful new additions.

The 58-year-old took to Instagram Stories to share a look at his floral update, revealing a dining table filled with gorgeous plants including plenty of white orchids.

WATCH: Charles Spencer's bewitching video at Althorp House

The colour white is a symbol of purity and innocence, and the stunning blooms do a perfect job at bringing joy into the traditional home.

"Reinforcements to brighten the place up, during the winter gloom. #althorp #spencerfamily #houseplants #historichouse #winterplants #englishinteriors #orchid" wrote the Earl alongside the candid photograph.

Charles Spencer has added white blooms to his home

Behind the walnut-coloured dining table is a glass-fronted cabinet crammed with an array of fine China and trinkets – plenty of family heirlooms passed down to Charles, who inherited the home from his late father, Earl John Spencer,

One of the most majestic rooms inside the breathtaking residence is the grand library. The room is lined with shelves to house the abundance of reading material, and the space also features wooden floors, three large, patterned rugs, and a selection of red armchairs and sofas. There are also several palatial chandeliers which add real decadence to the area.

Other highlights of the impressive home include a picture gallery, a billiard room and more than one dining room ideal for hosting amazing soirees.

The grand library is a fan favourite

Charles' Instagram and the official Althorp House feed are the perfect place to admire photos inside the stately home as when you visit, you're prohibited from taking any snaps for yourself. You can, however, take photos of the exterior and the 500-acre grounds.

This special home, where Diana was raised, is in fact where she first met King Charles (when he was a Prince), after Diana's sister Sarah invited him over.

