Amanda Holden's fairytale Christmas tree is a sight to behold

We love swooning over the Christmas decorations of our favourite celebrities and Amanda Holden is the latest star to join in the festive fun. On Sunday, the Britain's Got Talent judge put up her Christmas tree along with her youngest daughter, Hollie, and it's a magical creation.

Amanda snapped her 10-year-old adding a special decoration to her tree, the angel on the top, and the other branches were filled with stunning pink, red and silver baubles, bows and dolls.

The tree appears to be positioned in their open-plan lounge area and it also has twinkling fairylights wrapped around it.

The room is painted black and there are Crittall doors in the background. The family have wooden floors and Hollie is pictured standing on a plush velvet dining room chair.

Amanda's Christmas decorating actually started in November though when Early Hours Ltd came to transform her entranceway. The doors to Amanda's home are flanked by nutcracker statues and there's a bauble-filled garland around the frame. In matching colours, Amanda has two wreaths on her double doors for a chic finish.

While Hollie has been busy helping her mum with the seasonal decorations, her other daughter 16-year-old Lexi has been working hard on her exciting new career.

The BGT judge spoke to The Sun's Fabulous magazine recently to give an update on her daughter's modelling focus at the moment at the agency, Storm. She said: "At the moment, Lexi’s learning her craft — how to pose, how to walk. And then we will release her into the modelling world."

The family are set for some upheaval as Amanda's jaw-dropping £5million home in Surrey is on the market.

The presenter resides with her husband Chris Hughes as well as their two daughters, and the family are lucky enough to own a second property in the Cotswolds which they could potentially to relocate to or perhaps they are looking to buy another property in the Surrey area.

The star has also purchased a holiday home in Sicily, and all in the name of television! Amanda and fellow presenter Alan Carr both bought a €1 to transform for their BBC One eight-part series called The Italian Job.

