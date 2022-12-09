How to get rid of dust in your home – and keep it away Keep your home free from dust and dirt easily

Dust can be one of the most problematic things to clean in our homes, as it can build up very quickly and may just end up being moved around on surfaces unless removed effectively.

Not only does dust look unsightly, but it can also cause irritation and allergies, including rhinitis, asthma or eczema, so regularly dusting, vacuuming and washing bedding is crucial to getting rid of dust and dust mites – and keeping it away.

Vacuuming regularly is key to getting rid of dust

How to get rid of dust in room

Wipe down surfaces: It takes a lot more than simply wiping down surfaces to really get rid of dust, but it's a good place to start and stay on top of weekly. The key to dusting is to start at the top of your room and work your way down, to avoid contaminating anything you've just dusted. Don't forget often neglected areas such as light fittings, wall hangings, blinds and door frames, and try using a microfiber cloth instead of a cotton cloth or feather duster, as it will be more effective at picking up the dust rather than moving it around.

Vacuum regularly: While there are lots of different suggestions over how often we should vacuum, there's no doubt that it's a job that's important to do regularly, whether you have hardwood flooring or carpets. Consider investing in a vacuum best suited for your needs, such as a specialist pet-specific model to remove pet hair, or even a robot vac to do the job for you if you don't have time to vacuum as much as you need to.

Mop it up: Ensure dust is well and truly gone by mopping any hardwood flooring or tiles after vacuuming.

Don't forget soft furnishings: Dust may be easy to see on hard surfaces, but don't forget to give your soft furnishings such as sofas and cushions a once over too, either with the upholstery brush on your vacuum or a lint roller.

Don't forget to clean blinds and light fittings

How to get rid of dust mites

Dust mites are found in all homes despite the amount we clean, so while it is difficult to get rid of them completely, there are ways to reduce the number of mites in the home – however, it takes consistency as dust mites are continuously breeding and multiplying.

The bedroom is a good place to start, as more mites are typically found there, especially in mattresses and bedding. Wash your bedding once a week on a hot wash, and don't forget to clean other items such as pillows, mattress toppers and your duvet regularly too. Cleaning your mattress at least every six months will help, but you can also vacuum your mattress more regularly, taking care to focus on the area around any buttons. Washing other fabrics such as curtains can also help to get rid of dust mites.

Vacuum your mattress to get rid of dust mites

How to get rid of dust in the air

An air purifier can be a good way of removing dust from the air, and a worthwhile investment if you suffer from allergies, as they can help to remove airborne particles and irritants. Be sure to check that the model you're buying is big enough for the space you're intending to use it in.

What causes a lot of dust in your house?

The causes of dust can vary from house to house, but it is typically comprised of dirt, skin cells and fabric fibers. However, other household items such as books, carpets and fireplaces can contribute to dust. Pets also contribute to dust, while dirt, pollen and dust can also be brought into the home from outside, particularly if you wear your shoes indoors.

