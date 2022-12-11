Viewers shocked after big revelation about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary The Sussexes' documentary has captivated viewers around the world

With its chic interiors, luxurious sofas and beautiful ocean views, the living room where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle filmed their Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, has become one of many talking points about the six-part series.

However, while many viewers believed that the couple had filmed the interviews in their family home in Montecito, it has been revealed that they actually used a $33million mansion located less than ten minutes away.

According to the Mail on Sunday, the Sussexes chose a six-bedroom estate nearby as the filming location for their docu-series, which is currently on the market at three times the price of the $11million home Prince Harry and Meghan bought in 2020.

Called 888 Lilac Lane, the estate boasts amenities including a pool, spa and private gym, along with the 24ft-high ceilings and crystal chandeliers that viewers will have seen in the show.

Prince Harry and Meghan filmed their docu-series in a $33million mansion close to their family home

It is likely the couple chose not to film in their home to protect their privacy, but they have previously shared several glimpses inside the lavish residence they share with their children Archie and Lilibet, while Meghan has revealed they fell in love with the property instantly.

"We did everything we could to get this house," Meghan told The Cut. "Because you walk in and go… Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free."

The couple bought their $11million home in 2020

Although Harry and Meghan chose not to film inside their home, viewers did receive a rare glimpse inside the property courtesy of the private photos and videos that have been shared in the first three episodes.

They also include a look at the couple's first marital home, Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace, where Prince Harry proposed to Meghan in 2017.

Photos showing Harry taking a phone call in the cottage garden featured in episode two of the series, as the couple's discussed the media response after news first broke of their relationship in 2016.

