Drama for King Charles – just hours after he hosted royals at Christmas lunch He is preparing to leave for Sandringham

The British royal family were in high spirits on Tuesday as they gathered at Windsor Castle for a festive Christmas lunch.

King Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, welcomed loved ones including Princess Anne and Timothy Laurence, Mike and Zara Tindall with their children, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex and their daughter, Lady Louise.

It was the first time that the royals have gathered for the traditional celebration since before the COVID pandemic – and they certainly looked happy and cheerful as they made their way to the Castle.

However, just hours later and there were dramatic scenes at another primary royal residence – Buckingham Palace.

Someone started a fire at the gates of Buckingham Palace on Tuesday night

Shortly after 10pm, someone sparked a fire at the gates of the Palace before being taken to the ground by a police officer.

The Met Police said in a statement: "Shortly after 22.08hrs on Tuesday, 20 December, a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage after a small fire was seen near the Buckingham Palace gates.

"The man has been taken into custody. The fire has been extinguished."

King Charles and his wife Camilla will host the royals for Christmas

The King, meanwhile, is preparing for his very first Christmas as monarch.

This year, the royals will join King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla in Sandringham for the festive period and for the annual walk to the Christmas Day church service.

Charles will deliver his first Christmas Day speech

No doubt it will also be a poignant time for the family as it will be their first Christmas without the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The family have celebrated Christmas separately for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the late Queen spending the festive period at Windsor Castle last year and in 2020.

