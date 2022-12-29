Earl Charles Spencer reveals ambitious plans for Princess Diana's former home The Earl explained the grounds are set to change

Earl Charles Spencer celebrated Christmas in style at Princess Diana's former childhood home, Althorp House, with a grand tree displayed in the entranceway of the stately residence.

On Thursday, the Earl's thoughts turned to the New Year when he revealed his plans for a dramatic transformation at the historic home.

WATCH: Charles Spencer films neglected area at Althorp House set for big transformation

Loading the player...

The Grade I listed residence has 550 glorious acres of land around it, including a beautiful walled garden which is where Charles recorded a short clip. He panned the outdoor space, showing an expanse of grass and an aged wall around the perimeter.

UPDATE: Charles Spencer shares beguiling photo from Princess Diana's home with hidden meaning

"The walled garden at Althorp – fallow since World War 2 but soon to be brought back to life," Charles wrote alongside the candid clip.

The historic home has been restored by the Earl

The Earl did not specify how exactly the grounds will be changed, but there is a possibility of flowers and crops on the stunning land which has been left barren for many years.

Walled gardens are commonplace in many royal and stately homes and King Charles himself has one at his recently inherited Norfolk Home, Sandringham.

The regal estate, which is where the royals normally spend Christmas, has a 17-acre Walled Garden that is filled with a variety of flowers including Penstemons and Dahlias. In a photo shared on Instagram, the residence's team wrote: "The entrance passes under the brick pillars once belonging to an old pergola – today they act as a natural home for climbers."

Sandringham Estate also has a walled garden

It's not the only similarity Althorp has to a grand palace as inside its walls there are multiple dining rooms and a vast library, and these spaces are a hit with visitors who can tour the residence during set times of the year.

SEE: Charles Spencer shares stark update from Princess Diana's former home

Althorp is currently closed but will reopen next year for members of the public. The website reads: "We look forward to welcoming you in the summer of 2023."

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.