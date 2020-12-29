Princess Diana's childhood garden is practically a wildlife park – photos

Princess Diana grew up at Althorp House in Northamptonshire, where her brother Charles, the 9th Earl Spencer, continues to live. He often shares glimpses inside the property, and on Monday he revealed a magical photo of the "Deer Park" in the garden.

"The red stags are enjoying today's sunshine in the Deer Park at @althorphouse," he captioned it. "The autumn rut – when they challenged one another for weeks, for dominance in the herd – is now apparently a distant memory: they now actively seek out each other's company."

Deer at Althorp House, where Princess Diana grew up

The scene showed five deer standing within enormous trees as part of a never-ending landscape, which spans a mammoth 550 acres.

Unsurprisingly, Charles' followers were blown away by what they saw. "Frame-able!" one commented, while another added, "An absolutely gorgeous photo."

As well as deer, Althorp House gardens is home to a peacock, which Charles shared a video of earlier this year. "Tim the Peacock taking things easy this afternoon. A little foraging in the sunlight keeping him busy," he wrote.

The stables at Princess Diana's childhood home

It also features horse stables, which are five buildings long. He previously posted a snap and said, "Mellow September light falling on the stables at @AlthorpHouse this glorious morning."

Charles has written several books about the estate in which he references the wildlife at the home, including Althorp: The Story of an English House, and the animals evidently have plenty of space to enjoy. When the Earl posted a video of a herd of fallow deer, one follower wrote, "Absolutely love this… They're so happy and carefree, it's amazing to see our wildlife like this." Another concurred and added, "Nature at its best. Beautiful."

Inside, the property has a total of 90 rooms, and is fitted with some of the finest European furniture and art from across the world.

