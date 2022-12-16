Charles Spencer shares beguiling photo from Princess Diana's home with hidden meaning The Earl has shared a new photo

Earl Charles Spencer has continued posting content from Althorp House after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary has aired, and on Friday he shared a new picture from Princess Diana's childhood home.

Charles uploaded a beautiful photo on Instagram Stories of the iconic listed building drenched in moonlight on Friday's frosting morning.

"Half moon before first light," wrote Charles on the breathtaking photo that showed the brick building with traditional sash windows and surrounding gravelled grounds.

Half moons have a symbolic meaning, and it is one of fertility, relating to life and death. It is unknown if Charles knew the hidden meaning of the moon in this phase or he simply admired the look of it that morning.

The Earl shared a photo from his family home

Charles often shares glimpses of his late sister's memorial site, a temple situated within the grounds of his family home. Visitors can pay respects and leave tributes at the temple, but they are unable to get to the island in the lake where the Princess is buried.

The temple features a portrait of Diana and a black bench for members of the public to sit and contemplate.

Did you know that Althorp House is in fact where Diana first set eyes on the then-Prince Charles ahead of their marriage? He was invited to the grand stately home by her sister, but a romance was set to blossom with Lady Diana instead.

Charles lives with his current wife Karen Spencer and their daughter Charlotte, and earlier in the year Karen took to Instagram to make an exciting announcement about the property.

The property has been passed down through the family

She penned: "Exciting news from Althorp! I’m going to be sharing my experience as lady of the house in a whole new way, with a weekly video every Friday that will give you a peek into the projects I care so much about. We’ve been filming behind the scenes for some time now, and I think it’s time to let you all in!

"Here’s our first episode with a taste of what’s to come. I hope these videos will be a revealing and informative way to share with you the incredible history we’re lucky enough to have here, as my husband and I work to leave this place in as good a state as it has ever been."

