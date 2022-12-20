Charles Spencer reveals stunning Christmas tree at Althorp 

Earl Charles Spencer has shared a glimpse inside Princess Diana's former childhood home, Althorp House, ahead of the festive season, showcasing an impressive Christmas tree in a social media post.

Adorned with twinkling lights and red baubles, the tree is the focal point of the room and is so tall that it can be reached from the second floor.

Placed in front of a marble and gold fireplace, portraits of the Spencer family ancestors adorn the walls behind the Christmas tree.

"Wishing you all a very Happy Christmas / Happy Holidays!" Charles wrote in the post.

Charles shared the stunning snap on social media

The Earl's festive decorations got fans talking on Twitter and Instagram, with one commenting: "What a Beautiful Tree Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year To you and all your Family"

Another wrote: "Woa!! That is an awesome lighting display!! Merry Christmas!! [sic]" while a third added: "What a magnificent tree. Christmas must be such a magical time there. Wishing you peace and happiness this Christmas from this side of the pond."

Althorp House in 1981 - the year Diana married Prince Charles

The Earl has been custodian of Althorp House in Northampton since the death of his father in 1992.

He regularly shares updates about the Spencer family estate on his social media accounts, posting photos and videos of its beautiful grounds, priceless works of art and resident animals, including a peacock.

The Grade I listed residence where the late Princess Diana grew up has 90 spectacular rooms and is surrounded by 550 glorious acres of land. The Northamptonshire estate is also the royal's final resting place.

In November, Charles shared a poignant snap together with his late father and sister from 1989, when the family celebrated John Spencer's 65th birthday.

