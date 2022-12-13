Charles Spencer shares stark update from Princess Diana's former home The historic home looks incredible

Earl Charles Spencer recently shared a haunting photo of Princess Diana's final resting place and on Monday he gave his followers another update from Althorp House.

The Earl shared a photo on his Instagram Story of the majestic grounds covered in a layer of frost. The pristine lawns were frozen over, and the pruned hedges were topped with a white blanket. The sunrise could be seen in the background, through a misty band of cloud and behind the sparse trees.

"December frost," wrote Charles on the winter wonderland snap and we think you'll agree it looks rather magical.

Fans love receiving updates from Althorp and wait for Charles to share snippets on his social media channels. As well as the exterior, the interiors also get showcased online by the Earl which is a real treat as photography is banned within the property.

Charles shared a new photo from his stunning home

Charles grew up at Althorp House with his three older sisters, including Diana, and he inherited the 90-room family home when his father John died in 1992. Charles became the 9th Earl Spencer, and he has since renovated the family's ancestral seat, restoring it to its former glory one bit at a time.

The house includes a grand bedroom where Princess Diana would practice her tap dancing and two impressive dining rooms, one called the Marlborough Room, and another the Great Room.

There is a place at Althorp for public members to leave tributes

It is currently Charles' family home with his wife Karen and their daughter, Lady Charlotte.

Members of the public cannot visit Althorp at the moment, and when they are, they are unable to access the island to pay their respects. However, there is a dedicated temple on-site where the Earl allows people to leave floral tributes to Prince William and Prince Harry's late mother.

Althorp boasts 550 acres of glorious and the stately home will reopen in summer 2023.

