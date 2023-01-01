Inside Victoria Beckham's incredible New Year's party at £12m family home The Beckhams rang in the new year at their Cotswolds home

Victoria Beckham and her husband David Beckham hosted the most incredible New Year's Eve party at their Cotswolds bolthole with their close family members.

The Beckhams swapped London for the countryside this festive season, leaving behind their £31 million Holland Park property in favour of their luxurious barn conversion, which is now estimated to be worth £12 million – and it makes for the perfect party house.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shares a glimpse inside epic New Year's Eve fireworks

While Victoria and David are no strangers to hosting A-list events, such as their 1999 wedding, they kept their most recent celebrations a family affair. The couple marked the end of 2022 in style with their three youngest children Romeo, Cruz and Harper and their parents Jackie and Anthony Adams and Sandra Beckham.

Photos shared on Victoria's Instagram Stories show the long dining table laid for a delicious sit-down dinner, complete with grey napkins and crystal glasses. The fashion designer donned a black outfit as she posed for a snap behind her mother, who was dressed in a sheer black blouse with embellished cuffs, and her father, who wore a festive red jumper.

Victoria Beckham posed inside her grand dining room ahead of her New Year's Eve dinner

Behind the trio sat a huge Christmas tree decorated with elegant white lights, acorns and silver baubles positioned next to a floor-to-ceiling window.

Cruz later enjoyed a dance with his grandmother Sandra before the family relocated to their expansive grounds where they watched an explosive fireworks display. Keeping the cold at bay, Harper wrapped up warm in a puffer jacket from The North Face worth £280, while doting dad David kissed her on the head before turning to Victoria and saying, "I love you."

VB captured the sweet moment Cruz enjoyed a dance with his nanny

Earlier in the day, David posted a sweet family photo and paid tribute to his eldest son Brooklyn Beckham who was missing from the celebrations. He wrote: "Happy New Year from the BECKHAM's. We love you @brooklynpeltzbeckham we miss you."

The Beckhams rang in the New Year at their Cotswolds home

Brooklyn is believed to be enjoying the sunshine in Cabo, Mexico with his wife Nicola Peltz and their celeb BFF Selena Gomez.

The newlyweds spent their Christmas in the states with the Peltz family in Florida, although David and Victoria reiterated they "missed him" when they shared another family photo on Christmas Eve.

