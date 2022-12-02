Victoria Beckham's never-ending island unit features breathtaking views at £31m home

Victoria Beckham, 48, left her followers swooning after sharing a new video inside her kitchen at her grand London home with 47-year-old David Beckham – for more than one reason!

The England footballer was getting into the Christmas spirit by softly singing along to Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You as he sipped his morning coffee at the island unit in their kitchen. The vast wooden worktop stretched out between Victoria and David, complete with a sink with gold taps and copper pans hanging overhead.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham secretly films David's festive singing inside their family home

Dressed in a tight green T-shirt that highlighted his toned arms, David sat in front of the giant sash windows which offered unobstructed views of the leafy green neighbourhood of one of London's most exclusive areas, Holland Park.

David was looking at his phone, unaware that his wife was filming his singing talents – and fans rushed to praise his unexpected voice. "@davidbeckham giving us his best @mariahCarey," VB quipped in the Instagram caption, and Kelly Brook replied: "He’s actually good," while another remarked: "The ending was impressive though wow." A third added: "Imagine eating your breakfast opposite this."

VB previously revealed the ladders in the kitchen

Previous snaps have revealed their kitchen is fitted with state-of-the-art appliances, including a black four-oven AGA which costs from £12,785. They have chosen sleek black cupboards with luxe gold accents and open wooden shelving for extra storage space.

In fact, there's so much storage that VB even revealed she uses a ladder to reach the higher cupboards – a handy feature considering they shared their home with their four children, Brooklyn (who now lives in America with his wife Nicola Peltz), Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

The couple have shared several peeks inside their London kitchen

David and Victoria's west London abode is worth a dazzling £31 million and offers the family its own private gym and wine cellar. The couple also own a home in the Cotswolds and a modern Miami apartment for when they want to escape the UK capital.

