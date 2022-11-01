Victoria and David Beckham reveal game changing kitchen feature at £31m mansion Their pristine kitchen is so stunning

Victoria and David Beckham reside in the exclusive Holland Park area of London, and on Monday evening they revealed a very swanky feature inside their pristine kitchen – two ovens!

MORE: See inside the Beckhams' Cotswolds country retreat

When Victoria arrived home, she found David cooking in the kitchen dressed as superhero Mr Incredible, writing: "When you come home to Mr Incredible cooking dinner!! [laughing face emoji]."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria and David Beckham film inside epic kitchen

While the pro footballer popped garlic bread in the oven, he revealed that the family have two full sized ovens right next to each other.

While some fans were impressed seeing David keeping busy in the kitchen, others remarked at how clean their ovens were! "Look how clean your oven is," penned one, and: "I wish my oven was this clean," pointed out another.

Victoria has revealed they have a ladder in their kitchen as the cupboards are so high

Behind David a full AGA is also invisible, a staple feature in any A-list kitchen. The cooking space has wooden floors, black cupboards and wooden worktops. The space benefits from large sash windows and there is a dining table and chairs positioned in front of the window.

GALLERY: Inside Victoria and David Beckham's $24million Miami apartment

MORE: Victoria Beckham reveals why she cried at Paris fashion show amid Nicola Peltz feud rumors

Former Spice Girl singer Victoria previously delighted fans with a candid shot of the family's kitchen, showing herself climbing a sliding library ladder to reach up high.

Brooklyn and Nicola are living in the US

The stars have reportedly spent an estimated £8million on renovation work at their home in the UK capital, and they could be set to fork out even more as a balcony at their residence requires repair.

Victoria and David live with three of their four children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, and their eldest son Brooklyn resides in the US along with his wife Nicola Peltz.

It was suggested the couple could also lay down roots in London. Brooklyn and Nicola flew across the pond in May on a "work trip" which sparked rumours that they could well be house hunting in England, but Nicola has said she's very settled stateside.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.