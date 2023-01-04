12 bathroom paint ideas to inspire your New Year bathroom reset Looking for bathroom paint ideas? We've got 12 ideas to get you started…

Looking to refresh your bathroom in the New Year? The good news is, you don't need a new suite or tiling to completely transform your space, it can be as simple as a quick makeover with a new paint colour or effect.

Whatever the size or style of your current bathroom, we've rounded up some bathroom paint ideas to suit everyone, whether you want a subtle update or a bold statement. Here are 12 decorating ideas to get you started…

Pair dark charcoal tones with fresh shades of sage and blue for a contemporary bathroom refresh. Limiting the deeper shades to just the top half of the wall prevents the room from feeling too dark and closed in, while mirrors and a statement light also help brighten things up. (Photo: Fritz Fryer)

Rich shades of teal create a luxurious aesthetic in your bathroom, particularly when paired with a bold wallpaper as pictured. Paint wooden blinds and skirting boards all in the same shade to complete the look to perfection. (Photo: Dunelm)

You can't go wrong with shades of green for a luxurious and relaxing bathroom. Botanical patterned wall tiles and chevron flooring add a contemporary update to an otherwise classic design in this elegant room. (Photo: Baked Tile Co)

Paintwork doesn't just have to be applied to your walls; give tired plain tiles a new lease of life by using a stencil to paint a pattern that makes them look like new. (The Stencil Studio)

A textured paint effect is a great and easy way to refresh a plain neutral wall. Copper taps, wall lights and plants all stand out against this subtle yet striking concrete effect paintwork. (Photo: Christy)

Have some fun and create a completely unique bathroom with some stencils for the ultimate bathroom DIY project. This colourful floral design pops perfectly against the blue walls and is a surprisingly low-cost project that feels way more luxurious.

Who says pink can't be used in a bathroom? While it may not be the first shade that springs to mind when you think of a bathroom makeover, it looks fresh and provides a pretty colour pop when contrasted against a white bathroom suite and wall tiles. (Photo: Nest)

Embrace a nautical look with a bold striped statement wall. Wide blue and white stripes and a patterned roller blind create a big talking point when contrasted an otherwise all-white room. (Photo: English Blinds)

Painting chalk blue coloured frames on the walls is a quick and easy way to give your bathroom a complete refresh on a budget, and a great way to revamp otherwise muted neutral décor. (Photo: Annie Sloan)

Transform your entire bathroom by painting the walls in exotic orange tones. Black taps and accessories provide the perfect contrast to pare back the punchy hue. (Photo: Tap Warehouse)

Get creative with an ombré effect wall in your bathroom. Fading from dark teal to brighter turquoise shades, this statement wall will be reminiscent of the ocean as you soak in the tub. (Photo: Annie Sloan)

Give your bathroom a chic update by painting in a silver-grey tone, which is perfectly offset by polished chrome and mirrored accessories. (Photo: Laura Ashley Lighting and Mirrors)

