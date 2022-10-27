7 best shower heads that will transform your life

Whether you’re hoping to improve water pressure for a life-transforming power shower, lower bills and help save the planet with a water-efficient shower head or give your bathroom five-star hotel vibes with a vintage-look or rainfall shower, this edit of the best shower heads is the one for you.

We’ve looked for the best of the shower time game changers, from Amazon’s £16.99 viral ionic shower head, to options from the best shower heads from brands from Triton to Grohe.

We’ve found easy to install high- and low-pressure shower heads, with the best choices from retailers including Wayfair, Amazon and more.

So whether you're a renter who wants to improve your shower experience without splashing the cash, a DIY fan who is ready for a new look for your bathroom, or a shopper who just isn't quite sure which shower head is right for you, keep scrolling for our edit of the best shower heads for 2022.

Best shower head if you have low water pressure

Magichome 3-Layer Filtration Ionic Shower Head, £16.99, Amazon

You may have seen this Amazon shower head featuring three settings – Rainfall, Jetting and Massage – and a three-layer filtration system on your Instagram and TikTok feeds. Popular with renters, the £16.99 wonder, which contains mineral stones for water purification, went viral for being a cheap and instant way to increase the water pressure in your shower and transform the effects of hard water on skin and hair. One verified shopper called it “the best shower head ever”, while another deemed it a “game changer”.

Best dual shower head set

Fitchett Dual Shower Head, was £75.54 now £57, Wayfair

If you’re looking for an affordable dual shower head, Wayfair’s top shower head is this set that has a rain shower and hand held shower head. The stylish shower head has earned an impressive 4.7 out of 5-star rating, with reviewers saying it has “great” water pressure, looks more expensive than it is, and that for DIY-ers, it’s easy to install (it has adjustable wall brackets so you can use existing fixing holes). “Excellent! Looks lovely and works a treat! Look forward to my morning shower now,” said one shopper.

Best water-efficient shower head

GROHE Rainshower Eco, £106, Plumb Warehouse

According to Energy Saving Trust, using a water efficient shower head can save £45 off a typical family’s gas bills and around £25 off their water bills yearly. Grohe’s water-saving shower heads, the Rainshower Icon, Eco and Solo models, can reduce water consumption up to 50%. You can also shop the Rainshower Eco on Amazon.

Best budget shower head

Triton 5-Position Shower Head, was £28.99 now £18.99, Very

This Triton shower head is suitable for all showers, is easy to clean, and has five settings to suit your mood. “Very pleased,” said one reviewer. “I had purchased many shower heads over the years from various retailers but this is one of the best .. you can have a soft flow, or a roaring power shower and other flows ~ five different ones to choose from .. certainly would recommend this shower head ..

Best vintage shower head

Milano Elizabeth Traditional Apron Shower Head, £219.99, Big Bathroom Shop

Classic shower heads are a big interior design trend. If you want a vintage-look shower head to make a style statement, the Milano Elizabeth 300mm shower head with wall-mounted arm, which has a 10-year guarantee, comes in both a brushed gold or an oil brushed bronze finish. The large rainfall shower head has a swivel joint and wide coverage to make your shower a true five-star experience.

Best high pressure shower head

Hansgrohe Raindance Select S 150 Hand Shower, was £162.65 now £109, Amazon

If you have high water pressure in your home, the Raindance Select S 150 from German company Hansgrohe is a shoppers’ favourite, and also comes in As one Amazon reviewer revealed: “The button select works perfectly and is so easy to use that I often switch between modes mid-shower. Each mode is distinct, and the rotating massage jets feel really nice. Build quality is what you would expect from Hansgrohe - the Mercedes-Benz of showers! It isn't the cheapest but offers good value for money.” The shower head also comes in the Eco Flow model, which features an automatic flow rate limiter to a maximum of 9 l/min.

Best rain shower head

Mode Slim stainless steel shower head was £83.98 now £69.99, VictoriaPlum.com

This stylish 200mm ceiling rain shower, fashioned from stainless steel and brass and finished in high quality polished chrome, has a perfect 5-star rating. Quality shower head at a great price,” enthused one shopper. “This was bought to replace our existing shower head that was caked in limescale! The shower head is good quality being made of steel (as opposed to plastic) with nylon holes that can be moved to dislodge limescale. It fitted easily and ready for use in a minute! The difference in performance against the old shower head is very apparent and now provides a good drench and output.”

