Mrs Hinch’s bathroom storage shoe rack hack is genius

Leave it to Mrs Hinch to come up with the perfect way to increase bathroom storage in the easiest way! We’ve all wondered what to do with the empty space under the sink in the bathroom – and Mrs Hinch, aka Sophie Hinchliffe – revealed that she has the solution: a simple wooden shoe rack that you can find on Amazon.

The home organising guru shared photos of two of her bathrooms on Instagram, demonstrating how she placed shoe racks under the sink as a place to keep everything from hand towels to extra toilet rolls.

Mrs Hinch shared a snap of how she created more storage space in her bathroom with a shoe rack

“Bathroom Shoe Racks. I think they deserve a place on the grid because I bloomin love ‘em.” she wrote alongside the photos on her Instagram page. “I bought them on Amazon guys and I now have one in the bathroom, en-suite, and cloakroom! Genius or madness who knows but [my husband] Jamie definitely thinks I’ve lost it!”

2-Tier Wooden Natural Bamboo Shoe Rack, £25.11, Amazon

“Absolute bathroom goals!! I think it’s great idea to be honest. Jamie now has no excuse to leave his flip flops everywhere,” said one follower. “Such a great idea! They look like they are made for the bathroom!” wrote another.

The home organising guru uses the racks as storage in two of her bathrooms and a cloakroom

The key to recreating the hack in your own home is to measure the space you have under your sink, paying close attention to the width, depth and height of the area – especially taking into consideration any pipes – and look for a shoe rack that will fit perfectly.

2-Tier Bamboo Shelf in white, £29.95, Amazon

A two-tier shoe rack is the most compact, and should fit into the smallest of spaces.

And if you’re anything like Mrs Hinch, you’ll need more than one!

