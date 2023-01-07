Jimmy Fallon's unorthodox living situation with his family revealed The Tonight Show host is married to wife Nancy Juvonen and has an unusual living situation at home

Jimmy Fallon is a much-loved TV presenter who interviews some of the world's most famous faces each evening. And when he isn't busy working, the presenter loves nothing more than spending time with his loved ones at home in the Hamptons.

The dad-of-two has an incredible, if not rather unique living situation too, as he revealed during the pandemic in a series of home videos.

Jimmy's house is like no other, as not only does it resemble a treehouse, but it has many quirky features, including a slide, a games arcade and giant figures of characters from Disney's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

What's more, Jimmy revealed that the slide comes in quite handy when it comes to household chores too.

He previously told his viewers that his wife is often going down the slide with a handful of laundry in tow.

Jimmy Fallon lives in an incredible home with his family

Jimmy is married to wife Nancy Juvonen and the couple are doting parents to daughters Winnie and Franny. During the pandemic when he was hosting his show from home, Jimmy's family made multiple appearances on his show, much to the delight of fans.

The house is situated in the Hamptons and has six bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. It is located by the beach and sits on an impressive two acres.

There is also a farmhouse with two cottages, two barns and an apple orchard on site. Nancy previously opened up about his home – in particular the slide in the house – during an interview with Distractify.

A glimpse inside the TV star's quirky house

"The slide is in an old barn, and the only thing I knew that we wanted to do with the barn was put a slide in the middle of it," she said.

The playroom also has a jumbo popcorn machine, a grand piano and a giant flat-screen TV. Jimmy and Nancy have been married since 2007.

The pair previously opened up about the secret to their long-lasting marriage, with Nancy saying: "I think keep your sense of humor. And I think keep some independence. Neither of you should be so reliant on the other."

