Earl Charles Spencer shares home video after Prince Harry's explosive interviews

Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer has shared an update from his childhood home of Althorp House just hours after Prince Harry's explosive interviews on ITV and CBS have aired.

The Earl took to Instagram Stories to show the grounds of his grand stately home at dawn on Monday morning. "First light today," penned Charles as he panned the camera across the landscape which included outlines of trees and a bewitching blue sky behind.

WATCH: Charles Spencer shares magical dawn video from Princess Diana's former home

Loading the player...

The only noises audible on the clip were a light wind and the sound of birds tweeting - a very calm scene after the Duke of Sussex's eye-opening TV interviews ahead of his official book release which makes many claims about the royal family.

LATEST: The ONE question Prince Harry refused to answer in new interview

While royal fans may have been expecting a response from the Earl about the comments from Harry, discussing the heartbreaking death of his mother and his views on press intrusion, Charles has instead chosen to remain silent on the topic.

Charles gave a look inside his private chapel

Diana's brother has continued to post on social media as normal, sharing updates from his ancestral home which is where he was raised with Diana and their sisters.

Last week, Charles shared a look inside the private chapel at Althorp, posting a photograph of a piece of art by Peter Paul Rubens of Virgin Mary with her son Jesus.

The snap included a look at a table filled with candelabras, books, photographs displayed as well as other trinkets.

Althorp House is where Diana is buried

Elsewhere at the beautiful residence there is a temple dedicated to Diana and there is a large portrait of the late Princess of Wales and a bench outside the building which is where fans leave floral tributes and notes when they are able to visit the property in the summer months.

Harry's leaked memoir, Spare also detailed his desire to be buired at Althorp alongside his mother, and the royal goes on the say that wasn't possible so he was forced to select elsewhere.

For fans wanting more information about the stunning home of Althorp, Charles and his wife Karen have launched a video series which allows followers to go behind the scenes at the stately home, uncovering historical gems and tales of the past. Did you know, for example, Althorp is where Diana first met the then-Prince Charles?

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.