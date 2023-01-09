Was Prince Harry's ITV interview filmed at his Montecito home? The Duke of Sussex has given ITV an interview

Prince Harry has sent shockwaves through the royal family and the public with bombshell revelations in his book, Spare, and preceding TV interviews.

On Sunday evening, the Duke of Sussex's ITV interview with Tom Bradby was aired, and as it was shot stateside, many will be wondering if it was filmed inside Harry's megamansion with wife Meghan Markle…

Prince Harry seems to reveal Meghan Markle is present at his ITV interview

The Duke thanked Tom for coming over to California for the interview and the pair were seen sitting on traditional wooden chairs in a light and airy room with Georgian-style windows. Behind them, a window seat and wooden table could be seen, as well as lime green curtains and matching blinds.

The royal invite ITV's Tom Bradby to California

The white window frames appear to be more modern in style than the ones we've seen elsewhere in Prince Harry and Meghan's home, likely indicating that it is not inside their Spanish-style property.

The Sussexes do have an onsite guesthouse, which is reportedly where Meghan's mother Doria Ragland stays when she comes to visit, so there's a small chance it could be there but it seems likely that the news crew and the royal agreed on a different venue.

The couple's grand home is seriously beautiful

It's not the first time that Prince Harry has organised filming to not be inside his home, presumably for privacy reasons.

Harry and Meghan's eponymously named Netflix documentary, for example, was in fact shot in a $33million mansion located less than ten minutes away, and not their personal home.

According to the Mail on Sunday, the Sussexes chose the six-bedroom estate 888 Lilac Lane nearby as the filming location for their docu-series, when they were seen being interviewed on screen.

The Sussexes have a shared home office

The Sussex mansion did feature in the show though, in their home footage clips, including their sprawling garden where Archie likes to run and play football as well as Lilibet's adorable nursery with squirrel murals.

Previously, we've been treated to a look inside the couple's shared home office with its grand chairs akin to thrones and designer touches galore.

Other highlights of the jaw-dropping home include their outdoor swimming pool, wine cellar and family games room.

