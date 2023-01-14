Dylan Dreyer sparks reaction with unexpected photo inside NYC home The Today star is a doting mom to sons Calvin, Oliver, and Russell

Dylan Dreyer was applauded by her followers after she shared a photo from inside her NYC home on Instagram on Friday.

The Today star posed for an adorable picture with her youngest son, Russell 'Rusty' James, one, who was strapped to Dylan's chest and wrapped up inside her cozy coat for an outing in the city. "Snug as a bug in a rug #weregonnaneedabiggercarrier," she captioned the sweet image.

However, many of her fans were distracted by the table in the background of the photo, which was piled high with books, paper bags, and other miscellaneous items.

Fans were delighted to see Dylan's "real life" and were quick to comment on the image, praising the TV star for sharing a realistic look inside her home.

"Can we take a moment to appreciate the real-life happening on your dining room table? Much appreciation from this fellow mom of three!" one responded.

A second said: "Can I just say I appreciate all the stuff piled on the table?! You may be one of my top Mom heroes."

Dylan's fans loved her 'messy' table

A third added: "I love your table in the background!! Cheers Moms everywhere!!" A fourth said: "Finally a dining table that looks like mine!" A fifth replied: "Thank you for normalizing the messy table."

Dylan lives in Manhattan with her husband Brian Fichera, who she has been married to since 2012, and their three children, including sons Calvin, six, and Oliver, three.

Dylan recently opened up to HELLO! in an exclusive interview in which she spoke about becoming a mom and how much she loves it.

While promoting her latest children's book Misty the Cloud: Friends Through Rain or Shine, Dylan even revealed if she has plans to add to her brood.

Dylan has three sons with husband Brian

"I think I've maxed out now," she said with a chuckle before admitting: "I wish I had started having kids sooner, because I really love everything about kids.

"I never thought I would love it as much as I do. Being a mom is the best. I love fostering their ideas, I also somehow found more patience after becoming a mom."

The number three also holds a special place in both Dylan's and her husband Brian's hearts as she explained: "When we decided to have children, I used to always want three. I grew up with two brothers, my husband is one of three. Three just feels right for us now."

