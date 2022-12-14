Today's Dylan Dreyer's video from inside expansive family kitchen reveals surprising details

Dylan Dreyer delighted fans by bringing them inside her kitchen for a long-awaited, newly ignited project.

The mom-of-three revealed she had recorded a new episode of Cooking with Cal, her fun segment with her son, Calvin - and her middle son, Oli, also played along.

TRENDING NOW: Dylan Dreyer's beaming photo with handsome star sparks amusing reaction from husband

Dylan looked right at home as she whipped up a batch of Aunt Tillie's Christmas Cookies with her children by her side, and the video below displayed surprising details inside her plush cooking space.

WATCH: Dylan Dreyer's expansive and luxury kitchen has surprising details - see inside

Loading the player...

The Today show star appeared organized and jovial as she talked the youngsters through the process and giggled at their emjoyment.

Her kitchen inside her New York home was stunning, pristine and very white - a brave move considering she has three boisterous boys.

TRENDING: Amy Robach's daughter shares heartwarming glimpse into family life during emotional time

MORE: Today show anchors' epic homes - Dylan Dreyer, Hoda Kotb and more

Many fans noticed how her children share her attention to detail and didn't want to get too dirty either.

Dylan has a stunning home in New York

"I love the 'you need a napkin' & 'that is going to get my hands dirty' I too have a son that thinks the exact same way," wrote one, while another added: "Ollie worried about getting his hands dirty and Cal, so grown up, wanting to do things by himself. So adorable. Aunt those cookies look AMAZING."

POPULAR NOW: Amy Robach's stunning replacement on GMA3 causes a stir as fans say the same thing

MORE: Charles Spencer breaks silence for the first time after Harry & Meghan docuseries airs

The family recently celebrated Calvin turning six and Dylan took to Instagram to share a glimpse into all of the birthday celebrations the birthday boy enjoyed over the weekend, with his parents taking him and his friends to a bowling alley.

Dylan shares her home with her husband and their three children

The whole family tagged along, and the meteorologist shared an adorable photo of the five, and she looked like the ultimate super mom, with baby Rusty hoisted on to a baby carrier while she is simultaneously held her middle child up on her hip.

"Pure chaotic joy at Cal's birthday party," she wrote in her caption, though the sweet family portrait saw them all smiling ear to ear.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.