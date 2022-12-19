Dylan Dreyer's family home given major Christmas makeover – wait 'til you see the unexpected decorations The Today stars fans love how relatable her epic homelife is

Dylan Dreyer has shared the most glorious insight into her family home's festive makeover and the photos are a must-see!

The NBC Today star spent the weekend with her family and they were very busy. Dylan, her husband Brian Fichera, and their sons Calvin, Oliver and Rusty - who live in New York - teamed up to hunt down and decorate the most epic Christmas tree in their high-ceilinged living room, while someone even found time to lay out a birthday treat in their cool open-plan dining room.

Dylan took to Instagram to share heart-warming photos and video clips of the family that documented each step of their weekend adventures and captioned it: "Birthdays and Christmas trees…what a special blessed weekend!!"

The holiday makeover was a family event

The huge Christmas tree, which fans got to see Brain proudly picking up from the tree farm was quickly installed in the family home and covered in sparkling toy-themed ornaments. The boys all had a hand in the makeover and the elephants, trains and ginormous gingerbread men adorning the tree looked incredible.

Dylan shared each moment with fans

TV star's 767k strong Instagram fanbase approved of the holiday color and theme of the décor, with one writing: "I love your Christmas tree — the theme is family and special ornaments!"

Other fans were so grateful to share in the family milestones and saw that their busy household was actually deeply relatable: "Love that you share your homelife...just like the rest of us!"

The toy-themed tree was a delight

In another tender moment, we see Dylan and Calvin beaming as she throws her arms around him in a playroom strewn with colorful toys thrown all around. Fans adored the candid photo, with one even writing: "Great pictures…. Love that you put 'real life' pictures out there."

Fans called Dylan's homelife 'relatable'

Dylan's husband Brian might take credit for some of the fantastic photos and videos that the couple has shared from inside their NYC home – he is a professional cameraman!

Earlier this month, the mother-of-three shared some incredible photos from inside their living room which boasts a spacious open-plan design featuring hardwood floors and priceless views of Manhattan.

When the family home isn’t decorated for the holidays, it has a calming light grey colour scheme with monochromatic décor which includes black-and-white framed photos of the city's iconic Brooklyn Bridge.

Dylan and the family also love to get away to their beautiful waterfront home and the photos they have shared reveal why they love it...

