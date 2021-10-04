Today's Dylan Dreyer unveils husband's house rules following baby Russell's birth The Today star has returned home following the birth of her son

Dylan Dreyer hasn't even introduced her third child, son Russell, to his New York family home yet, but there are already a new set of house rules laid out by her husband Brian Fichera.

The Today star shared a photo of a giant giraffe toy standing in the middle of her living room with a piece of paper attached to its mouth, writing: "Woke up to new house rules…" But instead of referring to family rules, as you might expect, Brian was, in fact, speaking about the American football game!

A close-up photo of the note revealed the message read: "It is my duty as house giraffe that the Pats lost a heartbreaker. Brian has informed me he wishes NOT to talk about it and has banned the #12 from the house for the time being as it is still too painful – The Big Giraffe."

The pictures also shared another peek inside Dylan's beautiful living room, which is decorated with a patterned carpet, an L-shaped sofa and black and white framed pictures hanging on the wall.

The house rules were attached to the giant giraffe toy

Dylan's latest post came just hours after she revealed their TV had been smashed while watching the game, with stripes creating a cross in the middle of the screen. Seeing the funny side, she added the light-hearted comment: "Wow…we don’t even have all 3 boys home yet and the TV is smashed. #welcomehome #thatwasquick #guessweneedanewtv."

Her followers were quick to comment on the post, with one joking: "Oh BOY! Sure it wasn’t the 'oldest boy' in the house? Lol," and another adding: "Yep..we lost 3 tv’s with our boys."

Dylan revealed Brian had broken their TV

Dylan and Brian are already parents to sons Calvin, four, and Ollie, one. Their baby boy, whose full name is Russell James Fichera, arrived six weeks earlier than expected. Although the journalist revealed that her baby was safe and healthy, she told her fans she would be going home from the hospital without him so that he could stay under the watchful eye of the doctors.

In an emotional post on Instagram, Dylan shared some pictures of her newborn son and wrote: "I am so full of emotion and gratitude for this past week. God has blessed us with baby Russell earlier than expected but taken care of us the whole way."

She added: "My heart aches having to leave here without Rusty but I also feel better knowing he'll continue to be monitored and remain in the best hands. He's THRIVING! Growing, getting stronger, eating and breathing on his own.

"Buddy, you have no idea what's in store for you at home so keep on rushing and get home as soon as you can! We love you more than words could ever say!"

