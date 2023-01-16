Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen urged to 'stay safe' after latest home update Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda gave an update from Ravenseat

Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen, 48, shares her property with her nine children, and her former husband resides in the farm next door.

On Monday, the Yorkshire Shepherdess surprised fans when she shared an update from her home – it's snowing!

WATCH: Amanda Owen's children enjoy the great outdoors on the farm

Loading the player...

The proud farmer shared a series of snaps of herself and the animals competing against blizzard-like snow. "Hang onto your hats… It's finally stopped raining… and started snowing. #yorkshire #weather #shepherdess #snow #snowing #winter #winterwonderland," wrote Amanda alongside the pictures.

Amanda's home has been hit by snow

One video clip showed their farmhouse building looking postcard-worthy with a blanket of crisp white snow around it and more flakes falling rapidly.

Many fans were concerned for Amanda and family given the conditions. "Stay warm and safe," and: "Some lovely photos, hope you, your family and animals stay safe," were among the comments.

The farmer lives with her nine children

"Get gloves on those wee freezing hands," urged one fan, after seeing Amanda with her bare hands out in the frosty. weather.

We're sure Amanda is used to the weather of the north, but the star will be able to escape the harsh conditions of the farm soon as she's set to go on tour.

Amanda's link in her Instagram bio leads fans to buy tickets, promising a "warm-hearted and informative show, Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen shares memorable moments and charming stories from her remarkable farming, family life in North Yorkshire".

POPULAR: Why Our Yorkshire Farm's Reuben Owen moved back to Ravenseat with mum Amanda Owen

Reuben has his own new show

The locations of the shows include Essex and Cardiff and last year, Amanda visited Scotland, Harrogate and more.

Amanda's show, Our Yorkshire Farm, won't return for another series, much to fans' disappointment, but the slot has been replaced with Beyond the Yorkshire Farm, a show that follows Amanda's former husband Clive and their teenage son Reuben on their business adventures together.

The TV show is about Reuben's "unique childhood has prepared him for adult life", and the series follows "the highs and lows of Reuben's first year in business".

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.