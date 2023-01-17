Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen candidly comments on how Clive split has impacted nine kids The Yorkshire Shepherdess announced her split in June 2022

Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen and her husband Clive share nine children whom they continued to prioritise following their separation in June 2022.

During their 21-year marriage, the Our Yorkshire Farm stars welcomed Raven, 21, Reuben, 19, Miles, 16, Edith, 14, Violet, 12, Sidney, 11, Annas, nine, Clemmy, seven, and Nancy, six. Amanda has opened up about the reason for the former couple's split and the impact it has had on their family.

"Look, there are two simple facts: if he thought I was brilliant, and I thought he was brilliant, then we wouldn’t have separated," she admitted during an interview with the Radio Times.

"It’s a fact, isn’t it? But, you know what, that’s not unique, it’s just how things are, pressures, all the rest of it. But we have nine kids, with associated friends, girlfriends, and we just have to get on with it."

In the spirit of "getting on with it", Amanda commented on co-parenting with Clive. "Call it that if you want, but it’s just a buzzword, really. It just means we take it in turns to shout at the kids," she said, before saying she doesn't regret having a big family.

The couple met in 1995 when Amanda was 21 and Clive was 42. Despite their age gap, divorced father-of-two Clive admitted he was immediately "taken with her" when the shepherdess visited Ravenseat Farm, while she thought their relationship was more of a "slow burn."

Amanda and Clive separated in 2022 after admitting to marriage "stresses and strains"

They went on to tie the knot five years later, but they admitted to "stresses and strains" in their marriage in November 2021.

Amanda and Clive confirmed their split the following June, with the Amanda Owen's Farming Lives star writing on her Instagram Stories: "Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate.

"This hasn't been easy, but we both believe it's the right choice for the future of our family. Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and well-being of our children."

