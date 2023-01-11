Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen to leave Ravenseat in 2023 for exciting project The Yorkshire shepherdess lives in North Yorkshire

Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen has remained living alongside her husband Clive, despite splitting last year.

The Yorkshire shepherdess is set to depart Ravenseat this year, but all for good reason – her tour!

Amanda's link in her Instagram bio leads fans to buy tickets, promising a "warm-hearted and informative show, Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen shares memorable moments and charming stories from her remarkable farming, family life in North Yorkshire".

Amanda and Clive separated last year

Locations include Essex and Cardiff and last year the star visited Scotland, Harrogate and more.

When Amanda is in Yorkshire, her focus is very much on the running of the farm and keeping her family happy. Chatting to The Time, the star said: "Whatever our personal situation, there’s a farm to run and nine children to look after so we’re just working together, making it happen."

In a telling interview with The Telegraph, Amanda spoke about rubbing along with Clive: "Sometimes I'm there, sometimes he's there, sometimes he's working away, sometimes I'm working away. We just have to make it fit."

Amanda documents her life on the farm via Instagram

Amanda quipped: "There's enough room, believe me," and told the interviewer that they even have mealtimes together too in order to keep things normal for the children.

Amanda's show, Our Yorkshire Farm, won't return for another series, much to fans' disappointment, but the slot has been replaced with Beyond the Yorkshire Farm, a show that follows Amanda's former husband Clive and their teenage son Reuben on their business adventures together.

Clive and Reuben have a new show together

The promo for the TV show explains that Reuben's "unique childhood has prepared him for adult life", explaining the series follows "the highs and lows of Reuben's first year in business".

The teen's girlfriend also appears on the show and her name is Sarah Dow, The mechanic marked their one-year anniversary with a sweet post to Instagram. Sharing a snap of the couple, he wrote: "Cheers @sarah11dow for not sacking me off yet. Been a full year."

