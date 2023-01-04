Why Our Yorkshire Farm's Reuben Owen moved back to Ravenseat with mum Amanda Owen Beyond the Yorkshire Farm star Reuben lives at the family farm

Reuben Owen first graced our screens in Our Yorkshire Farm, starring alongside his mother Amanda Owen, father Clive Owen and his eight siblings. Now, the 19-year-old has his own Channel 5 series, Beyond the Yorkshire Farm but here's why he's moved back with his mother…

When Reuben was just 16 he moved away from the family's iconic farm in order to pursue an apprenticeship in mechanics, as was documented in the final series of Our Yorkshire Farm. But after the course was over, he moved back in with his parents and siblings.

Now, the teenager has his own digging business, R.Owen Contracting, with his father, which according to Companies House is registered at his family home of Ravenseat.

Reuben's girlfriend Sarah Dow also features in the show and the couple have been together now for over a year.

In a telling interview with The Telegraph, Reuben's mother Amanda spoke about her current unconventional living arrangements, residing with her husband Clive even since they split: "Sometimes I'm there, sometimes he's there, sometimes he's working away, sometimes I'm working away. We just have to make it fit."

Amanda quipped: "There's enough room, believe me," and told the interviewer that they even have mealtimes together too in order to keep things normal for the children.

Amanda and Clive have split

The original separation announcement read: "Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate.

"This hasn't been easy, but we both believe it's the right choice for the future of our family. Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and well-being of our children."

The joint statement concluded: "We would like to thank everyone for their support and would ask that the media please respect our privacy as we work through this difficult time. Amanda & Clive Owen."

