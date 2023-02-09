Harry Styles' chic $8.7m NYC bachelor pad that neighbors ex-Taylor Swift

You may be wondering what Harry Styles needs with a sprawling NYC apartment, considering the BRIT Awards nominee has been touring the globe with Love On Tour for what feels like an eternity.

The As It Was hitmaker - who recently took home two Grammy Awards for Album of the Year and Best Pop Album - reportedly splashed out $8.7million on a Tribeca home back in 2017 and it is in one of the most coveted apartment blocks in the city: 443 Greenwich - so it's not surprising that Harry has some very famous neighbors. Take a look at some of the most impressive celebrity homes of all time in the clip below...

WATCH: Inside the most jaw-dropping celebrity homes

Loading the player...

The apartment block is a 19th-century redbrick building that was formerly a factory but has now cemented itself as home to a whole host of celebrities who are believed to own properties in the building, including Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lawrence, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.

It’s also thought to be on the same street as Harry's ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift’s $47.7million apartment, which essentially covers the entire block.

According to Architectural Digest, a listing for what is believed to be Harry's home shows that it is a 3,000-square-foot apartment with three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms.

Harry lives in a redbrick building

The description reads: "Arrive via private key elevator and take in the massive great room, flooded with light from four west-facing, custom arched windows."

It goes on to reference "11-foot tall ceilings", "top-of-the-line stainless steel kitchen appliances", and a "palatial, spa-like master bath".

The Tribeca neighborhood is home to many celebrities

Harry and the other residents have their own "underground garage", "children's playroom, 71-foot indoor swimming pool, fitness center with locker rooms and Turkish bath, 5,000 square-foot landscaped roof terrace, and a lush central courtyard".

An "extensive roster of staff" including a "24-hour doorman and concierge, valet, porters, and live-in resident manager" are also on hand to tend to Harry's needs.

Harry's upscale bachelor pad isn't the only property in his ever-growing portfolio. The former One Direction bandmate was reportedly paying upwards of $10k-per-month for the five-bedroom lovenest he shared with former girlfriend Olivia Wilde in the Los Feliz neighborhood, as well as owning a second swish Los Angeles abode.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.