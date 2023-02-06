All you need to know about the 2023 Brit Awards Mo Gilligan is hosting the Brit Awards at London's O2 Arena

Following last weekend's triumphant, history-making Grammy Awards, it's the UK's turn to put on the biggest night in music on this side of the pond for the Brit Awards 2023. Big names like Harry Styles, Lizzo, Stormzy and more have been confirmed as attendees and performers – and more of the country's favourite acts are set to make an appearance in the hope of bagging some big wins.

Ahead of Saturday's ceremony, check out the video below for some of 2022's Brit Awards highlights. Meanwhile, keep reading to find out all the information of when the awards take place, who is hosting, performing and who is up for an award.

When are the Brit Awards 2023?

The Brit Awards are taking place on Saturday 11 February at London's O2 Arena. Many big names are confirmed to be in attendance including Harry Styles, Lizzo, The 1975 and more.

The ceremony usually kicks off in the arena just before 8 pm, meaning there is a slight delay from the live broadcast which begins at 8 pm.

Lewis Capaldi is performing at this year's Brit Awards

Who is hosting the Brit Awards 2023?

Stand-up comedian and TV presenter Mo Gilligan will act as the host of this year's Brit Awards. The TV star's 2023 gig is his second after making his debut as a presenter at the 2022 ceremony. Mo will be on hand to welcome a number of guests to the stage who will present awards to the lucky winners, as well as catch up with the artists expecting to attend.

Mo said: "I've been so honoured to get to know the incredible team behind the biggest night in music and so proud to bring our amazing audiences even closer to their favourite artists. I promise you, we're going to go even bigger this year… Let's go!"

Mo Gilligan is hosting the awards this year

Who is performing at the Brit Awards 2023?

Fans can look forward to some huge names appearing at this year's Brit Awards. Confirmed acts taking to the stage are: Harry Styles, Lizzo, Stormzy, Wet Leg, Sam Smith & Kim Petras, David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson, Cat Burns and Lewis Capaldi.

How can I watch the Brit Awards 2023?

The Brit Awards will be aired on ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday 11 February. The ceremony begins at 8pm and will run for two hours.

Who are the nominees for the Brit Awards 2023?

The nominees for this year's Brit Awards are as follows…

The 1975 are up for Album of the Year

Album of the Year

The 1975 - Being Funny In A Foreign Language

Fred Again - Actual Life 3 (Jan 1 - September 9 2022)

Harry Styles - Harry's House

Stormzy - This Is What I Mean

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Artist of the Year

Central Cee

Fred Again

George Ezra

Harry Styles

Stormzy

Wet Leg are going to perform

Best Group

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Nova Twins

Wet Leg

Song of the Year

Aitch and Ashanti - Baby

Cat Burns - Go

Dave - Starlight

Ed Sheeran and Elton John - Merry Christmas

Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal - B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)

George Ezra - Green Green Grass

Harry Styles - As It Was

Lewis Capaldi - Forget Me

LF System - Afraid to Feel

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy

Stormzy is up for Artist of the Year

Best International Artist

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Kendrick Lamar

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Best International Group

Blackpink

Drake & 21 Savage

First Aid Kit

Fontaines DC

Gabriels

Taylor Swift has received a number of nods this year

International Song of the Year

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)

Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - Peru

Encanto cast - We Don't Talk About Bruno

Gayle - ABCDEFU

Jack Harlow - First Class

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott - Where Are You Now?

OneRepublic - I Ain't Worried

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best New Artist

Kojey Radical

Rina Sawayama

Sam Ryder

Mimi Webb

Wet Leg

Rising Star

Flo - WINNER

Cat Burns

Nia Archives

Flo have already won their Rising Star award

Best Alternative/Rock

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Nova Twins

Tom Grennan

Wet Leg

Best Dance

Becky Hill

Bonobo

Calvin Harris

Eliza Rose

Fred Again

Best Hip-Hop/Rap/Grime

Aitch

Central Cee

Dave

Loyle Carner

Stormzy

Pop / R&B

Cat Burns

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Sam Smith

