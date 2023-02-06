Francesca Shillcock
The 2023 Brit Awards are back with some huge names attending including Lizzo, Harry Styles and Stormzy - here's all the information you need
Following last weekend's triumphant, history-making Grammy Awards, it's the UK's turn to put on the biggest night in music on this side of the pond for the Brit Awards 2023. Big names like Harry Styles, Lizzo, Stormzy and more have been confirmed as attendees and performers – and more of the country's favourite acts are set to make an appearance in the hope of bagging some big wins.
Ahead of Saturday's ceremony, check out the video below for some of 2022's Brit Awards highlights. Meanwhile, keep reading to find out all the information of when the awards take place, who is hosting, performing and who is up for an award.
WATCH: The 2022 Brit Awards highlights
When are the Brit Awards 2023?
The Brit Awards are taking place on Saturday 11 February at London's O2 Arena. Many big names are confirmed to be in attendance including Harry Styles, Lizzo, The 1975 and more.
The ceremony usually kicks off in the arena just before 8 pm, meaning there is a slight delay from the live broadcast which begins at 8 pm.
Lewis Capaldi is performing at this year's Brit Awards
Who is hosting the Brit Awards 2023?
Stand-up comedian and TV presenter Mo Gilligan will act as the host of this year's Brit Awards. The TV star's 2023 gig is his second after making his debut as a presenter at the 2022 ceremony. Mo will be on hand to welcome a number of guests to the stage who will present awards to the lucky winners, as well as catch up with the artists expecting to attend.
Mo said: "I've been so honoured to get to know the incredible team behind the biggest night in music and so proud to bring our amazing audiences even closer to their favourite artists. I promise you, we're going to go even bigger this year… Let's go!"
Mo Gilligan is hosting the awards this year
Who is performing at the Brit Awards 2023?
Fans can look forward to some huge names appearing at this year's Brit Awards. Confirmed acts taking to the stage are: Harry Styles, Lizzo, Stormzy, Wet Leg, Sam Smith & Kim Petras, David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson, Cat Burns and Lewis Capaldi.
How can I watch the Brit Awards 2023?
The Brit Awards will be aired on ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday 11 February. The ceremony begins at 8pm and will run for two hours.
Who are the nominees for the Brit Awards 2023?
The nominees for this year's Brit Awards are as follows…
The 1975 are up for Album of the Year
Album of the Year
The 1975 - Being Funny In A Foreign Language
Fred Again - Actual Life 3 (Jan 1 - September 9 2022)
Harry Styles - Harry's House
Stormzy - This Is What I Mean
Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Artist of the Year
Central Cee
Fred Again
George Ezra
Harry Styles
Stormzy
Wet Leg are going to perform
Best Group
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
Nova Twins
Wet Leg
Song of the Year
Aitch and Ashanti - Baby
Cat Burns - Go
Dave - Starlight
Ed Sheeran and Elton John - Merry Christmas
Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal - B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)
George Ezra - Green Green Grass
Harry Styles - As It Was
Lewis Capaldi - Forget Me
LF System - Afraid to Feel
Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy
Stormzy is up for Artist of the Year
Best International Artist
Beyoncé
Burna Boy
Kendrick Lamar
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Best International Group
Blackpink
Drake & 21 Savage
First Aid Kit
Fontaines DC
Gabriels
Taylor Swift has received a number of nods this year
International Song of the Year
Beyoncé - Break My Soul
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)
Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - Peru
Encanto cast - We Don't Talk About Bruno
Gayle - ABCDEFU
Jack Harlow - First Class
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott - Where Are You Now?
OneRepublic - I Ain't Worried
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Best New Artist
Kojey Radical
Rina Sawayama
Sam Ryder
Mimi Webb
Wet Leg
Rising Star
Flo - WINNER
Cat Burns
Nia Archives
Flo have already won their Rising Star award
Best Alternative/Rock
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Nova Twins
Tom Grennan
Wet Leg
Best Dance
Becky Hill
Bonobo
Calvin Harris
Eliza Rose
Fred Again
Best Hip-Hop/Rap/Grime
Aitch
Central Cee
Dave
Loyle Carner
Stormzy
Pop / R&B
Cat Burns
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Sam Smith
