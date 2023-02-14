Princess Beatrice's stepson's sweet Valentine's Day surprise at home

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are yet to show their one-year-old daughter Sienna to the world, but Edoardo's eldest son Christopher Woolf does feature online. He goes by the name of Wolfie, and Edoardo shares him with ex-fiancée Dara Huang.

The six-year-old received an amazing surprise on Tuesday when his whole neighbourhood was decorated with red balloons in honour of Valentine's Day.

Wolfie's mother Dara filmed the scenes on Instagram, swooning over the cute balloons dotted along the picture-perfect road. Alongside her clip, she wrote: "Awww look what Kensington & Chelsea did! What a cute gesture! Happy Valentine's day."

While the clip didn't show Wolfie at all, we're sure he will be suitably impressed by the cute display.

Dara's son has an eye for design like his famous parents

A few weeks ago, Dara revealed what happened when designer Tom Dixon came around to their Kensington home – her young son took the opportunity to 'teach' him design skills.

"House guest surprise when @tomdixonstudio comes over unexpectedly. My 6 yr old is teaching him how to design for free."

Tom could be seen looking down at Wofie's tablet with concentration, while the youngster sat in his school uniform sat on a beige sofa in the lounge.

Other snippets inside the mother-and-son's home have shown off their dreamy sitting room with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves complete with wooden ladder to reach the high shelves and a chic clear coffee table in the middle of the room.

The mother and son have a lovely home

One day, Dara was modelleing wedding guest outfits inside what appeared to be the bedroom of her Kensington home. The room is decorated with white walls, cream carpets and a giant mirror where Dara took her selfies.

DID YOU KNOW?: Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's ex Dara Huang to front exciting project

A bed topped with white sheets and a blue blanket can be seen in the background, next to a dressing table positioned in front of the large windows. Trés chic!

