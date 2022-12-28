Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi reveals breathtaking dining room renovation

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi may be a member of the royal family and a full-time father, but that's not the only string to his bow. Edoardo is also CEO and Creative Director of Banda Property - and his latest property transformation is totally mindblowing.

The company's official Instagram account gave followers a glimpse at its latest project, which unveiled a luxe and minimalist dining room furnished with Mid-Century chairs with rattan detailing. Another photo pictured an elegant olive tree in the corner of the room, while a second was poised as the centrepiece of a Scandi-inspired marble table.

"As we head to Milan for a sourcing trip, we are happy to reveal the dining of one of our Milan projects," read the caption of the post.

Further Instagram Stories posted from Edoardo's company account showed off several architectural shots taken in Milan, where the father-of-two is believed to be on a business trip.

Edoardo's business account unveiled a stunning minimalist dining room renovation

"You guys just have an exquisite and impeccable taste on both interior design and styling for each of your projects," commented a fan, as another agreed: "Gorgeous!!! Love the lighting."

We can only imagine how stunning Edoardo's own home with Princess Beatrice and their daughter Sienna must be. While the family have their hearts set on an idyllic country estate in the Cotswolds, for now, they remain in St James' Palace while they wait for extensive renovations to be completed.

Their £3 million property is said to have six-foot security gates installed ahead of the royals moving, and HELLO! understands the home also comes with a swimming pool and tennis courts.

Edoardo's parents also reside in the Cotswolds, so it seems the couple have chosen a location away from the bustle of London life and close to Sienna's grandparents to lay down their roots.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo are waiting to move into their family home

If their interior looks anything like the properties renovated by Banda, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo's home is easily set to be one of the chicest royal residences…

